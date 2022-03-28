1 minute read
Spain will meet goal to spend 2% of GDP in defense, PM says
MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Spain will meet the goal of spending 2% of its economic output in defense as requested by NATO within a multi-annual period, Spain's Prime Minister said on Monday.
NATO member countries have committed to defense spending at 2 percent of GDP.
Several European countries, including Germany, Poland and Denmark, have increased military spending in response to the Ukraine crisis.
Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Belen Carreño; Editing by Jesús Aguado
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.