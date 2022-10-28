Spain's 12-month inflation slows down to 7.3% in October
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain's consumer prices in the 12-month period to October rose 7.3% year-on-year in October, a slower pace than the 8.9% over the 12 months to September, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.
The reading was the lowest since January and lower than the 8.1% forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was at 6.2% year-on-year, unchanged from 6.2% in September, the INE data showed.
Spain's European Union-harmonised 12-month inflation fell to 7.3%, down from 9.0% in September and below the 8.0% expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.