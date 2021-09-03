Spain's 14-day COVID-19 contagion rate falls below 200 for first time in two months

People walk by a pedestrian zone painted in blue at Pelai street in Barcelona, Spain, July 26, 2021. Picture taken July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Spain's two-week COVID-19 contagion rate fell below 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the first time in over two months, according to health ministry data on Friday.

The 14-day contagion rate was 198, the first time it has dipped below 200 cases since July 2, the health ministry said.

The health ministry said 71.5% of the population are fully vaccinated, while 39.4% of people aged 12 to 19 have received both doses of a vaccine.

Since the pandemic started, 4,877,755 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain while the death toll rose to 84,795 on Friday, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Angus MacSwan

