Spain's antitrust watchdog raids power firms under investigation

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - Spain's antitrust watchdog CNMC has carried out a series of raids at large power utilities, the latest of them last Friday, as part of an investigation into suspected abuse of dominant position and other anti-competitive practices, it said on Wednesday.

The alleged illegal practices affected the markets of equipment and meter installation, electricity trading and auto-consumption operations, the CNMC said in a statement.

The regulator carried out the raids between April 24-28 and then between June 19-23, it said in a statement, without disclosing the names of the firms, saying only they were "relevant companies in the electricity sector".

Last week, power utility Endesa (ELE.MC), a unit of Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI), said its headquarters had been searched by CNMC as part of an investigation though it didn't disclose the reasons.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip















