Spain's antitrust watchdog raids power firms under investigation
MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - Spain's antitrust watchdog CNMC has carried out a series of raids at large power utilities, the latest of them last Friday, as part of an investigation into suspected abuse of dominant position and other anti-competitive practices, it said on Wednesday.
The alleged illegal practices affected the markets of equipment and meter installation, electricity trading and auto-consumption operations, the CNMC said in a statement.
The regulator carried out the raids between April 24-28 and then between June 19-23, it said in a statement, without disclosing the names of the firms, saying only they were "relevant companies in the electricity sector".
Last week, power utility Endesa (ELE.MC), a unit of Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI), said its headquarters had been searched by CNMC as part of an investigation though it didn't disclose the reasons.
