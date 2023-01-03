Spain's December jobless falls 1.52% from November to 2.84 mln















Jan 3 (Reuters) - The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell by 1.52% in December from a month earlier, or by 43,727 people, leaving a total of 2.84 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.

Spain lost 8,347 net formal jobs in December to 20.31 million jobs, after November's record high job creation, a separate report from the Social Security Ministry showed.

Unemployment of young people under 25 years of age decreased 5.86% in December, by 12,185 people, compared to the previous month and reaching a record low of 195,751 people.

Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio in Gdansk; Editing by David Latona











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.