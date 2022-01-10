Spain's government to limit retail price of COVID antigen tests

People queue to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after the Christmas holiday break, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at Doce de Octubre Hospital in Madrid, Spain December 27, 2021. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Spanish government is working on rules to limit the retail price of COVID antigen tests, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday, after shortages were reported in many pharmacies across the country last month.

"The debate we had before and during the Christmas season was the supply of tests, there was a bottleneck," Sanchez said in an interview with Cadena SER radio station. "Now, we will get into the control of the prices of tests."

The higher price of antigen tests in Spain during the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant and the scarcity of tests in pharmacies have raised protests from opposition politicians and consumer groups, many of whom are calling for their sale to be allowed in supermarkets.

Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Ed Osmond

