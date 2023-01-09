Spain's govt to approve on Tuesday green hydrogen projects regulation in Spain

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a news conference at the end of the Green Hydrogen Corridor Summit Barcelona-Marseille (H2MED), an annex event to the IX Euro-Mediterranean Summit (EU-MED9), in Alicante, Spain, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

MADRID, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday his cabinet will approve on Tuesday a new decree to regulate the first four out of 11 green hydrogen projects to be carried out in the country.

In a speech in Madrid, Sanchez said his government will approve a 74 million-euro ($79.12 million) initial subsidy for those projects.

The Prime Minister stressed that as much as 20% of the world's green hydrogen projects are located in Spain.

($1 = 0.9353 euros)

