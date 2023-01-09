Spain's govt to approve on Tuesday green hydrogen projects regulation in Spain
MADRID, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday his cabinet will approve on Tuesday a new decree to regulate the first four out of 11 green hydrogen projects to be carried out in the country.
In a speech in Madrid, Sanchez said his government will approve a 74 million-euro ($79.12 million) initial subsidy for those projects.
The Prime Minister stressed that as much as 20% of the world's green hydrogen projects are located in Spain.
($1 = 0.9353 euros)
Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Charlie Devereux
