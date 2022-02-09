Spain's King Felipe tests positive for COVID-19

King of Spain, Felipe VI, waves as he leaves the San Jose Church, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo/File Photo

MADRID, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Spain's King Felipe tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Wednesday after displaying mild symptoms overnight and will remain in isolation for seven days, the Royal Palace said in a statement.

"His Majesty's general state of health is good and he will keep up his institutional activities from his residence," it said, adding that Queen Letizia and their daughter Princess Sofia showed no symptoms.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Nathan Allen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.