Spain's PM to meet Catalan leader after pardons for separatists

The Catalan leader of the Republican Left Party (ERC), Pere Aragones, speaks at a news conference on the agreement to form Catalonia regional government, in Barcelona, Spain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet Catalonia's regional government chief Pere Aragones in Madrid on June 29, one week after the government pardoned nine separatist leaders who were jailed for their role in a failed bid for independence in 2017, the government said.

Madrid pardoned the nine leaders in a goodwill gesture aimed at kickstarting negotiations on solving the political conflict with the wealthy northeastern region. They were released from prison earlier on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

