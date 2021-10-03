Spain's PM Sanchez pledges 200 million euros for volcano-hit La Palma

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday the government would approve financial support worth 206 million euros ($239 million) to help the island of La Palma recover from the current volcanic eruption.

"Next Tuesday, the Council of Ministers will approve a package of very powerful measures," he told a news conference during a visit to La Palma.

($1 = 0.8625 euros)

