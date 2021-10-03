Skip to main content

Europe

Spain's PM Sanchez pledges 200 million euros for volcano-hit La Palma

1 minute read

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday the government would approve financial support worth 206 million euros ($239 million) to help the island of La Palma recover from the current volcanic eruption.

"Next Tuesday, the Council of Ministers will approve a package of very powerful measures," he told a news conference during a visit to La Palma.

($1 = 0.8625 euros)

Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:50 AM UTC

German liberals press conservatives to say if they want to govern

Germany's liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) pressed Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to say whether they really want to lead a new coalition government, ramping up pressure on its would-be ruling partners ahead of exploratory talks on Sunday.

Europe
Georgia ruling party takes lead in local voting amid political crisis
Europe
Stay-home order lifted for residents near La Palma volcano eruption
Europe
Still a problem with fuel supplies in London and South East - UK Conservative chair
Europe
Spain's PM Sanchez pledges 200 million euros for volcano-hit La Palma