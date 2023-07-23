Spain's right poised for bitter victory as hung parliament beckons

General snap election in Spain
Journalists work as they await the election results, outside the party PSOE headquarters, on the day of the general election, in Madrid, Spain, July 23, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID, July 23 (Reuters) - No one party or bloc would win an outright majority in Spain's snap general election, according to a late tally with around 95% of votes counted on Sunday, despite the conservative People's Party (PP) being on course to beat the ruling Socialists.

The PP was poised to win 136 parliamentary seats in the 350-seat lower house, 47 more than in the previous election in 2019, the preliminary tally released by the Interior Ministry showed.

Far-right Vox was on 33 seats, still the third-largest force in parliament if 19 below its 2019 result, and their hypothetical tie-up with the PP falling short of an outright majority of 176 seats.

The Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez trailed at 122 seats, and its ally, far-left Sumar, was on 31.

The results are pointing to a hung parliament although voter surveys earlier showed the PP and Vox likely achieving a majority.

Reporting by David Latona and Emma Pinedo; writing by Andrei Khalip

