Spain's Sanchez says Russia to be named main threat to NATO
MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the host of this week's NATO summit, told Cadena Ser radio on Wednesday that Russia will be identified as NATO's "main threat" in its new strategic concept, as opposed to a strategic partner previously.
