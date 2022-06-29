Spain's Sanchez says Russia to be named main threat to NATO

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives at NATO summit in Madrid, Spain June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the host of this week's NATO summit, told Cadena Ser radio on Wednesday that Russia will be identified as NATO's "main threat" in its new strategic concept, as opposed to a strategic partner previously.

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catherine Evans

