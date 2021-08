Spain's Spanish and Afghan staff in Kabul in airport ahead of evacuation to Spain

MADRID, Aug 16 (Reuters) - All Spain's staff in Kabul, Afghanistan, either Spanish or Afghan, are currently in the airport ahead of their evacuation to Spain, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Monday.

"We have transported all the embassy staff as well as protection crews to the airport," Grande-Marlaska said in an interview with Cadena SER radio station.

Spain has sent military aircraft to evacuate them as soon as possible, together with other citizens who assisted the Spanish army, the government aid agency and other institutions, he added.

Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Hugh Lawson

