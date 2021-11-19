Spanish airliner evacuated on landing in La Coruna after threat received
MADRID, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A Spanish passenger plane belonging to the domestic airline Volotea was evacuated on Friday morning on landing in the northwestern city of La Coruna after authorities received a bomb threat, a spokesperson for the local police said.
All passengers were evacuated after the plane landed around 7:30 a.m. (0630 GMT), and the plane, which had taken off from Bilbao in northeastern Spain,was parked away from the airport buildings and being inspected, a spokesperson for the airport operator Aena said.
Two hours after the landing, police said nothing suspicious had yet been found.
La Coruna's airport continued to operate normally.
