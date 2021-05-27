Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Spanish court sentences members of jihadist cell behind 2017 Barcelona attacks

Reuters
1 minute read

A Spanish court on Thursday sentenced three members of a jihadist cell responsible for the 2017 Barcelona attacks that killed 13 people and injured over 100 to jail terms of 53, 46 and eight years.

The charges related to an accidental explosion on the eve of the attack which occurred in Alcanar, southwest of Barcelona, where explosives and gas canisters had been stored, but not to the Barcelona rampage itself.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

World

World · 4:11 AM UTCChinese embassy in U.S. says politicising COVID-19 origins hampers investigations

Politicising the origins of COVID-19 would hamper further investigationsand undermine global efforts to curb the pandemic, China's U.S. embassy said after President Joe Biden ordered a review of intelligence about where the virus emerged.

WorldEXCLUSIVE Hong Kong threatens Lai’s bankers with jail if they deal in his accounts
WorldNo relation to reality: UK PM Johnson brushes off ex-aide’s claims
WorldFrance's Macron seeks forgiveness over Rwanda genocide
WorldDeath threats and the KKK: Inside a Black Alabaman’s fight to remove a Confederate statue