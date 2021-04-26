Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeSpanish minister sent red-stained knife, after death threats to others

Reuters
2 minutes read

Spain's Industry Minister Maria Reyes Maroto arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spain's Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto has received a knife covered in red stains by post, an interior ministry source said on Monday, days after senior security officials and the leader of the Unidas Podemos party were sent death threats.

An investigation has been opened, the source said, without providing more details.

A separate source from Maroto's ministry said it was unclear whether the red stains on the knife were blood or paint.

Maroto, a socialist, has served as minister of industry, trade and tourism in Spain's left-wing government since 2018.

Last week, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Pablo Iglesias of the far-left Unidas Podemos party and Maria Gamez, who heads the Guardia Civil police force, also received death threats in the mail. read more

"Your wife, your parents and you are sentenced to capital punishment, your time is running out," said the letter to Iglesias, a former deputy prime minister.

He posted the letter on Twitter along with a picture of four bullets that he said came in the envelope.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 7:45 AM UTCEuropean Union will let vaccinated Americans visit this summer - official

A top European Union official said Sunday that Americans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should be able to travel to Europe by summer, easing existing travel restrictions.

EuropeUK denies that Johnson said ‘let the bodies pile high’
EuropeBulgaria's anti-elite party says will not lead a government, new election likely
EuropeEXCLUSIVE German govt revises 2021 growth forecast up after strong Q4 - source
EuropeGermany faces lockdown until June as curbs fail to push down cases