Spanish novelist and columnist Javier Marias dies aged 70

MADRID, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Award-winning Spanish novelist Javier Marias died on Sunday aged 70, his publisher Alfaguara said.

Marias, who had been suffering from pneumonia for the past month, published 16 novels including 'Your Face Tomorrow' a trilogy released between 2002 and 2007.

His books have been translated into 46 languages and have sold almost 9 million copies across 56 countries, Alfaguara's website says.

A translator as well as a columnist for Spain's El Pais daily newspaper, Marias received a series of awards for his work. Last year, he was elected to Britain's Royal Society of Literature as an International Writer.

Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Alexander Smith

