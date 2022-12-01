Spanish PM office confirms 'similar' package to letter bombs sent to him - Interior Ministry















MADRID, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's office received on November 24 a letter containing an explosive device "similar" to the ones received by the Ukrainian embassy, a Spanish weapons manufacturer on Wednesday and an air force base on Thursday, the Interior Ministry said.

Security around public and diplomatic buildings are to be stepped up after a series of letter-bombs were received around the country, the ministry added.

Reporting by Inti Landauro, Belen Carreno and Emma Pinedo











