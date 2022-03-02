Spanish prosecutor drops fraud case against former King Juan Carlos

Spain's King Juan Carlos and his son Crown Prince Felipe (R) hug each other as they attend the signature ceremony of the act of abdication at the Royal Palace in Madrid, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID, March 2 (Reuters) - The Spanish national prosecutor's office has dropped an investigation into alleged fraud in former King Juan Carlos's business dealings after failing to find sufficient evidence of criminal activity, it said on Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office, which opened the investigation in November 2020 after a critical report by the anti money-laundering agency, also said Juan Carlos had paid around 5.1 million euros ($5.67 million) in back taxes.

($1 = 0.8994 euros)

Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Nathan Allen Editing by Mark Heinrich

