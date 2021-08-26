Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Spanish rescuers pull body from collapsed building, one still missing

By
1 minute read
1/2

Firefighters work among the debris of a collapsed building in the town of Peniscola, Spain, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Eva Manez

PENISCOLA, Spain, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Firefighters in the Spanish coastal town of Peniscola found the body of a teenager early on Thursday in the wreckage of a collapsed building and said they were still searching for another missing person.

Peniscola's mayor Andres Martinez told Reuters the boy was around 15 years old and had been staying in the three-story building, which collapsed for unknown reasons on Wednesday evening in the region of Valencia on Spain's eastern coast.

Around 140 firefighters and emergency personnel worked through the night on the recovery operation and, around midnight, rescued a man who had been buried in the rubble, the local authorities said.

"He was completely trapped by a slab and any wrong manoeuvre would have had fatal consequences," firefighter Carlos Verchili said.

Writing by Nathan Allen; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · August 24, 2021 · 4:31 PM UTC

Greece to end free COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated, infections hit new record

Greece said on Tuesday it would end free testing for unvaccinated people to encourage them to get inoculated and head off any renewed spike in Delta variant infections of the coronavirus.

Europe
Afghans with legal papers will be able to travel beyond Aug. 31, Taliban tell Germany
Europe
COVID-19 hospitalisations fall in Russia's lone vaccine stronghold
Europe
Germany's Sept election and why it matters to markets
Europe
Shares tap the brakes, bonds sense caution

World shares tapped the brakes on Thursday as China troubles struck again, while Europe's bond markets steadied after confident-sounding ECB policymakers had caused their sharpest selloff in six months.