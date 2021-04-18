Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeStandoff persists in Merkel succession battle - sources

Reuters
2 minutes read

The two men competing to run as conservative candidate to become Germany's next chancellor have failed to resolve their week-long stand-off, sources said on Sunday, and their parties may now hold a vote to decide who stands.

Christian Democrat leader Armin Laschet and Bavaria's Markus Soeder were in constant contact, the sources said, while the Bild tabloid cited its sources saying chances of a compromise on Sunday in which one of the contenders withdraws had faded.

The leadership rift in Germany's ruling conservatives, which broke into the open a week ago, threatens to loosen their 16-year-old grip on power at an election this autumn where Angela Merkel will not seek re-election.

Laschet, the 60-year-old governor of North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany's most populous state - has staked a claim to succeed Merkel after recently being elected leader of the Christian Democratic Union.

Soeder, the 54-year-old chief minister of Bavaria and leader of the CDU's regional sister party the Christian Social Union, is more popular with voters and, sources say, commands majority support in their joint parliamentary caucus.

An ARD Deutschlandtrend survey on Friday found that 72% of conservative voters considered Soeder to better suited to become chancellor. L8N2M910Y

In contrast only 17% of conservatives view Laschet as the more suitable candidate, the survey by the Infratest Dimap polling institute found.

Bild reported on Sunday that work was going on behind the scenes to organise a leadership vote in the CDU/CSU faction, which meets on Monday to review a coronavirus protection bill and holds its regular weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 10:20 AM UTCCzechs expel 18 Russian envoys, accuse Moscow over ammunition depot blast

The Czech Republic is expelling 18 staff from the Russian embassy due to suspicion Russian intelligence services were involved in an arms depot explosion in 2014, Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Saturday.

Europe'There will be more money': Austria adjusts budget to reflect lockdowns
EuropeEXCLUSIVE Italy risks missing Recovery Plan deadline due to EU concerns, sources say
EuropeGreece says resolving differences with Turkey may be hard, but not impossible
EuropeSpanish police raid factory making 3D-printed weapons

A replica assault rifle, small arms, several gun barrels, two tasers and a machete were among the arsenal seized from a Spanish factory discovered to be producing 3D-printed weapons, police said on Sunday.