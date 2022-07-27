1 minute read
Strike on hotel in east Ukraine kills at least one- authorities
KYIV, July 27 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed by a Russian strike on a Ukrainian hotel in the Donetsk region town of Bakhmut on Wednesday, local authorities said.
"According to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded, a rescue operation is underway," local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook. The local emergency service said a toll of one dead and four wounded had been confirmed so far.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Max Hunder
