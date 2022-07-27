Strike on hotel in east Ukraine kills at least one- authorities

KYIV, July 27 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed by a Russian strike on a Ukrainian hotel in the Donetsk region town of Bakhmut on Wednesday, local authorities said.

"According to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded, a rescue operation is underway," local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook. The local emergency service said a toll of one dead and four wounded had been confirmed so far.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Max Hunder

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.