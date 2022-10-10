Strikes hit building that houses German consulate in Kyiv, Germany says















BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, though it has not been in use since war broke out, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Separately at the same government briefing, the defence ministry spokesperson said Germany expected to deliver an air defence system to Ukraine very soon and deliver three more next year, without giving exact timelines.

Reporting by Rachel More and Matthias Williams, Editing by Miranda Murray











