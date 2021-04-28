Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeStriking health workers lift roadblocks in the Vaca Muerta area of Argentina

Eliana Raszewski
2 minutes read

Protesting health workers who erected roadblocks over the last three weeks at the sprawling Vaca Muerta shale oil deposit in Argentina said on Wednesday that they shifted the protests to other parts of Patagonia.

The roadblocks had affected Vaca Muerta oil and natural gas production and left the area without energy. Workers including doctors, nurses, orderlies and other hospital staff are seeking greater compensation for working high-risk jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic as cases spike in Argentina.

They have rejected offers of increased compensation, calling them insufficient, but agreed to move the protests to other parts of Neuquen Province, and away from the politically and economically sensitive Vaca Muerta area.

"We are going to move to different parts of the province. We will continue evaluating what other measures to take to ensure that the government understands our concerns, considering that we are getting hit by a second wave of COVID-19 cases," Marco Campos, a spokesman for the health care workers, told Reuters.

The roadblocks caused serious production slowdowns at Vaca Muerta, one of the largest shale reserves in the world.

The union's decision to move the protests "should allow traffic to begin to normalize little by little," said a local oil industry source, who asked not to be named.

Vaca Muerta is key to Argentina's goal of closing its energy deficit and eventually becoming a net oil and gas exporter.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 3:16 PM UTCBullets in the mail: death threat sent to another candidate in Madrid election

Spanish postal workers intercepted a death threat letter with two bullets enclosed that was mailed to the conservative head of the Madrid region, the Interior Ministry said late on Tuesday, just days after her hard-left rival in an election for the regional assembly received a similar threat.

EuropeEU official warns of risks of disjointed COVID vaccine records
EuropeFrance draws up bill on surveillance of jihadist websites
EuropeRussian authorities paint over large Navalny mural in St Petersburg
EuropeGiuliani's home searched as U.S. probe of former Trump lawyer intensifies