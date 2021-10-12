Skip to main content

Europe

Strong quake rattles Crete, no immediate reports of damage

1 minute read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - A powerful quake rattled the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday for a second time in less than a month but there were no immediate reports of damage.

A magnitude 6.3 tremor was centred at sea, some 23 km (14 miles) east of the village of Zakros in eastern Crete, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The fire brigade had not received any immediate calls for help, a police official said.

A strong quake shook Crete last month, killing one person and causing serious damage to buildings. read more

A Greek seismologist said that Tuesday's quake came from a different fault.

($1 = 1.6920 marka)

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:39 AM UTC

France aims to lead in green energy, small reactors in 30-bln-euro innovation plan

France wants to be a leader in green hydrogen by 2030 and build new, smaller nuclear reactors as part of a 30 billion euro ($35 billion) investment plan aimed at fostering industrial champions and innovation, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Europe
Lava from La Palma volcano burns cement plant, prompting lockdown
Europe
Norway's outgoing government proposes wealth fund spending cut
Europe
Humanitarian crisis in focus as Italy hosts G20 Afghan summit
Europe
IMF board backs Georgieva after review of data-rigging claims