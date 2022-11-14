UK's Sunak extends support to Ukraine, awards $4.9 bln contract to BAE Systems















Nov 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday extended his support for Ukraine at the G20 summit and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime will hear the chorus of global opposition to its actions.

"Russia's actions put all of us at risk, Sunak said at the summit in Bali, Indonesia. "As we give the Ukrainian people the support they need, we are also harnessing the breadth and depth of UK expertise to protect ourselves and our allies."

Sunak also announced a 4.2 billion pounds($4.94 billion) contract to BAE Systems (BAES.L) to build five more ships for the Royal Navy, a government statement said.

The PM and his fellow leaders will stress that Russia's role in the international system will never be normalised while the war in Ukraine continues at this week's meeting, the statement added.

Sunak arrived at the summit in Bali, Indonesia on Monday and is expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

($1 = 0.8508 pounds)

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and David Gregorio











