Skip to main content

Europe

Surprised if any significant coal industry existed after 2040, EU's Timmermans says

1 minute read

Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans speaks during a news conference during the pre-COP26 climate meeting in Milan, Italy October 2, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Coal mining is on its way out and will play a minor role post 2040 as countries speed up efforts to cut greenhouse gas emission to tackle climate change, European Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said on Saturday.

Speaking at the pre-COP26 climate talks in Milan, Timmermans said there was "no future in coal" and the fossil fuel would gradually disappear even without taking action as there was no economic logic to keep the industry alive.

"I'd be highly surprised if there is still a significant coal mining industry after 2040," he said.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:23 AM UTC

Georgians vote in local election after arrest of ex-president

Georgians vote in local elections on Saturday that could escalate a political standoff between the ruling party and the opposition a day after the arrest of ex-president and opposition politician Mikheil Saakashvili.

Europe
Serbs unblock roads in Kosovo as NATO moves to end car plate row
Europe
SPD-led German coalition doable by year end, party co-leader says
Europe
La Palma volcano eruption forces stay-home order for some residents
Europe
Save our bacon, British farmers demand as pig cull looms