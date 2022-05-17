1 minute read
Surrendered Ukrainian fighters leave Azovstal steel works
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - At least seven buses carrying surrendered Ukrainian fighters left the Azovstal steel works escorted by pro-Russian armed forces on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.
Some of the Ukrainian fighters being transported did not appear to be wounded, the witness said.
Writing by Guy Faulconbridge
