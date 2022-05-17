Surrendered Ukrainian fighters leave Azovstal steel works

Buses carrying service members of Ukrainian forces who have surrendered after weeks holed up at Azovstal steel works drive away under escort of the pro-Russian military in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Mariupol, Ukraine May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - At least seven buses carrying surrendered Ukrainian fighters left the Azovstal steel works escorted by pro-Russian armed forces on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.

Some of the Ukrainian fighters being transported did not appear to be wounded, the witness said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.