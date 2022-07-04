Man suspected of organising killing of Dutch crime reporter arrested
THE HAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - A Polish man suspected of organising the killing of Dutch celebrity crime reporter Peter R. De Vries was arrested on Monday, the Dutch public prosecutor's office said.
"A suspect was arrested, a 27-year-old Polish man, for coordinating the men who carried out the killing," prosecutor spokesperson Brechtje van de Moosdijk told Reuters.
De Vries was gunned down last July on a busy Amsterdam street. The killing prompted a nationwide outpouring of grief and anger. Two men are currently on trial for carrying out the killing. read more
