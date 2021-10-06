Skip to main content

Europe

Suspect in Gothenburg blast found dead, Swedish prosecutors say

1 minute read

Smoke comes out of windows after an explosion hit an apartment building in Annedal, central Gothenburg, Sweden September 28, 2021. Larsson Rosvall / TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A man wanted in connection with an explosion in the Swedish city of Gothenburg last week has been found dead, the Prosecution Authority said on Wednesday.

Four people were seriously hurt in the explosion and subsequent fire on Sept. 28. [nL8N2QU153

The body of a man was found in the water in Gothenburg early on Wednesday, the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

"The body has been identified as the man who has been wanted by police and the Prosecution Authority the past week following the explosion in a residential building in Annedal," it said.

At least 16 people were taken to hospital after the early morning blast last week set an apartment building ablaze in central Gothenburg.

Police have been investigating whether an explosive device was placed at the scene.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 12:15 PM UTC

Pope says ashamed Church did not prioritise abuse victims in France

Pope Francis said on Wednesday he was saddened and ashamed by the Catholic Church's inability to deal with sexual abuse of children in France and that the Church must make itself a "safe home for everyone".

Europe
From bratwurst to jamon: EU pork sector crown shifts to Spain
Europe
Germany's SPD to open coalition talks with "kingmaker" parties
Europe
Greece's fire-ravaged island now racing to build flood defences
Europe
EU cannot hide divisions over Balkans, summit chair Michel says