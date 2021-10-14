Skip to main content

Europe

Suspect in Kongsberg killings had converted to Islam, police say

1 minute read

A police technician enters a building in the town center after a deadly attack in Kongsberg, Norway October 14, 2021. NTB/Terje Bendiksby via REUTERS

OSLO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The man suspected of killing five people in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway had converted to Islam and police had been worried over signs of his radicalisation, regional police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud told a news conference on Thursday.

A 37-year-old Danish citizen is suspected of carrying out the attacks, police have said. He is in custody and is believed to have acted alone.

