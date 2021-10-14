Suspect in Kongsberg killings had converted to Islam, police say

A police technician enters a building in the town center after a deadly attack in Kongsberg, Norway October 14, 2021. NTB/Terje Bendiksby via REUTERS

OSLO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The man suspected of killing five people in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway had converted to Islam and police had been worried over signs of his radicalisation, regional police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud told a news conference on Thursday.

A 37-year-old Danish citizen is suspected of carrying out the attacks, police have said. He is in custody and is believed to have acted alone.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Toby Chopra

