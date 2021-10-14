Europe
Suspect in Kongsberg killings had converted to Islam, police say
OSLO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The man suspected of killing five people in a bow-and-arrow attack in Norway had converted to Islam and police had been worried over signs of his radicalisation, regional police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud told a news conference on Thursday.
A 37-year-old Danish citizen is suspected of carrying out the attacks, police have said. He is in custody and is believed to have acted alone.
