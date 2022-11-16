Suspected drone hits oil depot in Russia's Oryol - regional governor















Nov 16 (Reuters) - A suspected drone blew up an oil depot in the Russian region of Oryol on Wednesday, but caused no casualties, the regional governor said.

"At around 4 a.m. today, a suspected drone blew up an oil depot in the settlement of Stalnoi Kon," governor Andrei Klychkov said of the 0100 GMT strike on the Telegram messaging app.

"There were no casualties. All operational services are working at the site," he added.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

Reporting by Reuters











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.