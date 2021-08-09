Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The suspected killer of a priest in France has handed himself in - source

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The suspected killer of a catholic priest in the Vendee region of western France has handed himself in, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The source also said the suspected murderer is of Rwandan nationality and that he was involved in a 2020 arson attack on Nantes cathedral, a major city in western France.

