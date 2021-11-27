Europe
Suspected Omicron case found in Germany - regional minister
BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A minister in the German state of Hesse said on Saturday that the recently discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus had very probably arrived in Germany.
"Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South Africa," tweeted Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western German state that is home to Frankfurt airport.
He added that a full sequencing of the variant was being carried out.
Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Mark Heinrich
