Suspects arriving in Paris courtroom ahead of jihadist attacks trial

French Gendarmes and police secure outside the temporary courtroom set up at the Paris courthouse on the Ile de la Cite before the start of the trial of the Paris' November 2015 attacks, in Paris, France, September 8, 2021. Twenty defendants stand trial over Paris' November 2015 attacks from September 8, 2021 to May 25, 2022, with nearly 1,800 civil parties, more than 300 lawyers, hundreds of journalists and large-scale security challenges. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Suspects started to arrive in the Palais de Justice courthouse, in central Paris, ahead of the trial of 20 men suspected of involvement in a jihadist rampage across the capital nearly six years ago. read more

The three suspects who have arrived are the ones who are not behind bars. The others are yet to be seen in the courtroom. The trial is set to start at 12:30 (1030 GMT).

Some 130 people were killed and hundreds wounded when gunmen with suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium on Nov. 13, 2015, leaving deep scars on the nation's psyche.

Reporting by Tangi Salaun; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Ingrid Melander

