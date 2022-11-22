Sweden arrests two on suspicion of espionage















STOCKHOLM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Swedish police said on Tuesday they had arrested one person on suspicion of espionage and a second individual believed to have aided the suspected crimes.

The main suspect was believed to have conducted gross unlawful intelligence activity against Sweden as well as another country, the Swedish Security Service said in a statement.

Police did not name the other country believed to have been targeted.

The two suspects were arrested in Stockholm and there was no connection to any other ongoing investigations, the security police said.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik











