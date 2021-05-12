Skip to main content

EuropeSweden delays plans to ease COVID-19 rules on some public gatherings

Reuters
1 minute read

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven addresses a news conference in Stockhom, Sweden January 8, 2021. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Sweden will delay plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions on some public gatherings, such as football matches, until June 1, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Wednesday.

The government had said at the end of last month it hoped to ease restrictions and allow more spectators for some outdoor sporting and cultural events from May 17, if the public can maintain social distancing.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 7:52 AM UTCGerman vaccine seekers getting aggressive, doctors say

Germans desperate to be vaccinated against the coronavirus are becoming increasingly aggressive, doctors said on Wednesday, as frustration mounts after six months of lockdowns even though infection rates are now falling.

EuropeAirbus and Air France ordered to stand trial over 2009 crash
EuropeDelivery Hero goes back to its roots with Berlin return
EuropeOrcel wields axe at Italy's UniCredit in opening act as CEO
EuropeMacron's party pulls support for local election candidate over hijab