Sweden expands traveler COVID-19 testing over Omicron worries

Nurse takes a sample from a nursing aide for a rapid COVID-19 test before she can start her shift at a home for elderly in Lerum, Sweden December 18, 2020. TT News Agency/Adam Ihse via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Swedish health agency on Tuesday recommended that all travellers above the age of 6 entering Sweden from outside the Nordic region take a COVID-19 test within seven days due to the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"Due to the discovery of Omicron, the new virus variant of SARS-CoV-2, in more and more countries, the Swedish Public Health Agency is expanding its recommendations for travelers," it said in a statement.

"The testing for COVID-19 now covers all travelers from preschool class (age) and up that travel to Sweden from countries outside the Nordic region."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.