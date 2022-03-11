Sweden expects 76,000 Ukrainian refugees in coming months - Migration Agency

Refugees from Ukraine arrive from Gdynia in Poland after travelling with a Stena Line ferry to Karlskrona, Sweden March 10, 2022. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's main scenario is to receive 76,000 Ukrainian refugees in coming months in the wake of Russia's invasion, Sweden's Migration Agency said on Friday.

The agency said the forecast was uncertain and presented three scenarios that ranged from 27,000 to 212,000 refugees from now until June. Sweden is in the process of preparing sports halls, warehouses and exhibition centres to house new immigrants. read more

"The highest scenario include a prolonged and increased brutality in the conflict and that the conflict is moving west in Ukraine. Unfortunately, these are the things we are seeing right now," Migration Agency head Mikael Ribbenvik told a news conference.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Editing by Helena Soderpalm

