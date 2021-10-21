Sweden extends pause of Moderna COVID vaccine for younger age groups

Vial labelled "Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sweden has extended the pause of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 30 and younger due to rare heart-related side-effects, the public health agency said on Thursday.

The health agency said earlier in October that data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults vaccinated with Moderna vaccine Spikevax, and paused the use for all born 1991 or later. L8N2R231Q

The agency said on Thursday the pause would be extended beyond the original deadline of Dec. 1 and those who had taken a first dose of the Moderna vaccine would be offered the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech instead.

The European Medicines Agency approved the use of Comirnaty in May, while Spikevax was given the nod for children over 12 in July. read more

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Edmund Blair

