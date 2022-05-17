Sweden and Finland to hand in NATO applications on Wednesday, Swedish PM says

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and the Moderate Party's leader Ulf Kristersson (not pictured) hold a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, May 16, 2022. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, May 17 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland will on Wednesday hand in their respective applications to NATO to join the organisation, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.

"In Sweden and Finland we also agree to go hand in hand through this entire process and we will tomorrow together file the application," she told a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Swedish capital.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Johnson and Anna Ringstrom, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.