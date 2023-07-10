Sweden has taken "very big step" towards NATO membership - Swedish PM

STOCKHOLM, July 10 (Reuters) - Sweden has taken a big step towards NATO membership after striking a deal with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to let Sweden into the alliance, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday.

"This feels very good, this has been my aim for a long time, and I believe we had a very fine response today and took a very big step towards membership," Kristersson told a news conference after a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Turkey's Erdogan.

Erodgan agreed to send Sweden's application for ratification to the Turkish parliament after Sweden said it would actively support Turkey's European Union accession process.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.