Sweden to lift pandemic restrictions next week

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sweden will lift pandemic restrictions next week as the country, while still experiencing record levels of infections, banks on surging immunity from booster shots and past infection and manageable hospitalisation levels to keep COVID at bay.

"It is becoming time to open up Sweden again," Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference.

Sweden extended its current pandemic measures, which include bars and restaurants having to close early and a cap of 500 people inside larger indoor venues, by another two weeks in late January, but flagged they might be removed after that. read more

