Sweden to lift travel curbs on Nordic countries, the EU

A traveler is seen at Arlanda International Airport following the coronavirus concern and cancelled flights in Stockholm Sweden, March 12, 2020. TT News Agency/ Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Swedish government said it has decided to lift entry restrictions for foreign nationals travelling to Sweden from Nordic countries and the rest of the European Union and European Economic Area from Wednesday.

The government announced the decision in a statement issued on Monday. The travel bans, which were introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus, will be lifted on the same day that Sweden is due to lift pandemic restrictions that had been extended last month. read more

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Jon Boyle and Timothy Heritage

