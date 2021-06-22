Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Sweden to offer COVID vaccine for people aged 16 and up - Health Agency

People wait to get a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a night club which was turned into a mass vaccination center, in Stockholm, Sweden, April 16, 2021. Carl-Olof Zimmerman/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, June 22 (Reuters) - Sweden will offer COVID vaccine to all people aged 16 and upwards, the Health Agency said on Tuesday, expanding the vaccine roll out which previously was limited to those aged 18 and older.

"Today, we have decided that young people aged 16 and 17 should be covered by the vaccination programme," Health Agency head Johan Carlson told a news conference.

More than half of Sweden's adult population have received at least on shot and just under a third are fully vaccinated.

After a severe third wave in Sweden in the spring, deaths, new cases and hospitalizations have plummeted in recent weeks.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson

