Europe

Sweden to offer third COVID-19 jab to the elderly

A health worker vaccinates an elderly person with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination clinic in a church in Sollentuna, north of Stockholm, Sweden March 2, 2021. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sweden will offer additional groups, including people aged 80 and above, to top up their COVID-19 vaccinations with a third dose, the Nordic country's health minister said on Tuesday.

So far, a third jab has only been offered to small numbers, but Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference this would be expanded also to those in nursing homes and were supported in assisted living systems.

"Those with the greatest need will, as before, come first," she told a news conference.

Sweden will remove most remaining pandemic restrictions and recommendations later this week.

Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Anna Ringstrom

