Sweden offers guarantees to energy firms after Nord Stream shutdown

STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sweden will offer liquidity guarantees worth several hundred billion Swedish crowns to energy producers and energy firms to avoid a financial crisis, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Saturday.

The measures aim to protect Sweden's financial stability after Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Johan Ahlander in Stockholm; editing by Jason Neely

