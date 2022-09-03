1 minute read
Sweden offers guarantees to energy firms after Nord Stream shutdown
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sweden will offer liquidity guarantees worth several hundred billion Swedish crowns to energy producers and energy firms to avoid a financial crisis, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Saturday.
The measures aim to protect Sweden's financial stability after Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) shut the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Johan Ahlander in Stockholm; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.