Sweden to provide Ukraine with 5,000 more anti-tank weapons - TT news agency
STOCKHOLM, March 23 (Reuters) - Sweden will provide Ukraine with an additional 5,000 anti-tank weapons, TT news agency quoted the Swedish Defence Minister saying on Wednesday.
Sweden has already sent 5,000 anti-tank weapons, along with other military materiel to Ukraine.
Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard
