1 minute read
Sweden to re-open embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
STOCKHOLM, May 2 (Reuters) - Sweden will on Wednesday re-open its embassy in Kyiv after it closed temporarily following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Swedish foreign minister said on Twitter on Monday.
"Sweden will continue to #StandWithUkraine, and is delighted that @SwedeninUA 's diplomatic presence will be back where it belongs," Foreign Minister Ann Linde wrote on the social media platform.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.