Sweden to re-open embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday

The flag of Ukraine waves in the wind at City Hall, in Stockholm, Sweden February 24, 2022. TT News Agency/Claudio Breskiani via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, May 2 (Reuters) - Sweden will on Wednesday re-open its embassy in Kyiv after it closed temporarily following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Swedish foreign minister said on Twitter on Monday.

"Sweden will continue to #StandWithUkraine, and is delighted that @SwedeninUA 's diplomatic presence will be back where it belongs," Foreign Minister Ann Linde wrote on the social media platform.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Hugh Lawson

