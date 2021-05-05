Skip to main content

EuropeSweden registers 7,041 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths on Wednesday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,041 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 60 new deaths, taking the total to 14,151. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden's death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

